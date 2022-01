Triagroexim Ends 2021 with Higher-than-Expected Revenues

Triagroexim Ends 2021 with Higher-than-Expected Revenues. Nina Gheorghita, a stakeholder in Triagroexim, a company cultivating 600 hectares of grain in Braila county, says 2021 ends with higher-than-expected revenues owing to the record high prices of grain. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]