Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Dec 30, 2021
Romania's economy has performed better than expected under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite political uncertainty. However, after the center-right coalition fell apart in 2021, the hopes for reform and sustainable economic growth in the following years are pinned on the EU money (...)
