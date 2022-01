Romanian Govt. assures EU law prevails in the country

Romanian Govt. assures EU law prevails in the country. Romanian prime minister Constantin Ciuca and minister of justice Catalin Predoiu assured that the EU law prevails in Romania, according to the very provisions of the Romanian Constitution, G4Media.ro reported. The statements come after the Romanian Constitutional Court on December 23 issued a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]