MedLife Buys Majority Stake Of 76% In Expert Med Centrul Medical Irina. MedLife Medical System, the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, announced in a stock market report on Thursday the signing of the acquisition for the 76% majority stake of Expert Med Centrul Medical Irina, the largest independent player on the private medical services market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]