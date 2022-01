Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends 2021 with 33.2% Return

Bucharest Stock Exchange Ends 2021 with 33.2% Return. The Bucharest Stock Exchange ended 2021 with a 33.2% return, with BET main index for the first time crossing the psychological 13,000-point threshold toward the end of the year. Dividends included, investors got a 40% return, reflected by the dynamic of BET-TR (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]