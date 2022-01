Central Bank: IRCC Index For New Loans To Be Granted In 1Q/2022 Climbs To 1.17%



The IRCC index, which is used by banks to calculate interest rates for new loans taken out starting the spring of 2019, has increased to 1.17% on Friday (December 31, 2021), from 1.08% previously.