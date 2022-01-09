Dincu: Kazakhstan is an important place for us, we hope that the situation will stabilize in this area



Dincu: Kazakhstan is an important place for us, we hope that the situation will stabilize in this area.

In Kazakhstan is “a disturbance of the constitutional order”, Romania not being involved in any way in this area, the National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Sunday, in the military port of southeastern Constanta. He added that any event in Kazakhstan “impacts” the negotiations that NATO has (...)