 
Romaniapress.com

January 10, 2022

Romanian Govt. hikes magistrates' wages, pensions fearing more lawsuits
Jan 10, 2022

Romanian Govt. hikes magistrates' wages, pensions fearing more lawsuits.

Romanian minister of justice Catalin Predoiu announced that the Government must increase the magistrates' pensions by 20% "to save money" - the money the Executive would lose if the magistrates take it to court again. "I just drafted an order. I am obliged by the decision of the Constitutional (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Griffes ranked 2nd most active office leasing agency in 2021 43,000 sq.m. total office leasing transactions closed in Bucharest and regional cities, representing 15% of the total market activity intermediated by agents Representation leasing mandates for projects over € 250 mln. currently in progress Business expansion on the land and industrial segments (...)

Speedwell has signed a financing agreement with Garanti BBVA for Building 2 of THE IVY project in Northern Bucharest Speedwell, one of the most dynamic real estate developers in Romania, has signed a top up financing agreement with Garanti BBVA with the purpose to finance the second building of THE IVY project. The total loan amount thus reached 15-million-euro. The two involved parties have a strong (...)

Labor shortage: Thousands of very well paid jobs cannot find candidates Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The economic growth is facing an unexpected challenge that is given by the workforce shortage. This is an issue present on both sides of the Atlantic, but more dramatic in the United States. Having tens of thousands of job openings (...)

Deloitte analysis: Record number of M&A deals in 2021, estimations for unprecedentedly intense activity in the coming years Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market reached an all-time record in 2021 in terms of number of deals, having recorded 137 transactions, according to an analysis conducted by Deloitte Romania. The estimated total market value for both disclosed and undisclosed transactions reached (...)

EY Survey: Over half of CEOs to step-up investment and M&A in 2022, but headwinds remain 54% of respondents plan to prioritize investment in existing business 59% will pursue transactions, even after a record-breaking year Focus on sustainability vs. quarterly earnings creates tension with investors As the world enters a new phase in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of (...)

Colliers: 2021, the best year in 15 for the Romanian land market. Transactions exceeded 800 million euros The volume of transactions with land dedicated exclusively for residential and commercial projects (office, retail, hotel) saw last year its highest value since 2007. The market has increased more than two and a half times compared to the estimated volume of 310 million euros in 2020, according (...)

RO prosecutors investigate statements of radical AUR party on Holocaust The General Prosecutor's Office in Romania announced on January 10 that it opened a criminal case in which investigations are being carried out in connection with the statements of radical party AUR that allegedly play down the Holocaust. On January 3, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |