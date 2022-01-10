Romanian Govt. hikes magistrates' wages, pensions fearing more lawsuits

Romanian Govt. hikes magistrates' wages, pensions fearing more lawsuits. Romanian minister of justice Catalin Predoiu announced that the Government must increase the magistrates' pensions by 20% "to save money" - the money the Executive would lose if the magistrates take it to court again. "I just drafted an order. I am obliged by the decision of the Constitutional (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]