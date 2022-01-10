Romanian minister pledges to dismantle controversial prosecution office SIIJ by end-March

Romanian minister pledges to dismantle controversial prosecution office SIIJ by end-March. Romanian minister of justice Cătălin Predoiu announced that the project for the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), the controversial prosecution body for magistrates, will be submitted to the Government. By the end of March, it will be endorsed by the (...)