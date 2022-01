Iasi municipality seeks contractor for EUR 43 mln sports hall

Iasi municipality seeks contractor for EUR 43 mln sports hall. On January 8, Iaşi City Hall launched the public tender on the public procurement electronic system SEAP to seek a contractor for the construction of a Multipurpose Hall under an investment estimated at RON 212.6 mln (EUR 42 mln), Digisport.ro reported. The hall is planned to have 10,000 seats, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]