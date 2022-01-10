Romanian households unlikely to avoid massive electricity price hike in April

Romanian households unlikely to avoid massive electricity price hike in April. The first contracts, typically over a 12-month period, signed on the electricity market that was liberalised at the beginning of 2021, will expire this spring and will have to be renewed at a price of up to RON 1.5 per kWh, according to Profit.ro. In most cases, the contracts were signed at a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]