Chimcomplex climbs up to first tier of Bucharest Exchange

Chimcomplex climbs up to first tier of Bucharest Exchange. Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informed that on Monday, January 17, the shares of Chimcomplex Borzeşti (CHOB), a company listed since November 1996, will start trading on the Main Market, Standard Tier, following the transfer from the AeRO market, part of the Multilateral Trading System. It is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]