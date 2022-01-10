MedLife: Romania could hit 50,000 daily COVID cases in two weeks as Omicron spreads

MedLife: Romania could hit 50,000 daily COVID cases in two weeks as Omicron spreads. According to local healthcare group MedLife, Romania’s daily tally of new COVID-19 cases could hit 50,000 in two weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading in the country. Following the weekly pre-screening evaluation of COVID-19 positive samples, MedLife identified 137 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]