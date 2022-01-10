Strategic appointment in the Carrefour Group: Cătălin Samara becomes Director, Bringo International

Strategic appointment in the Carrefour Group: Cătălin Samara becomes Director, Bringo International. Cătălin Samara, COO & E-commerce Director and at the same time member of Carrefour Romania’s Executive Board, has taken on the position of Director, Bringo International, having the responsibility to coordinate Bringo’s activity in the five countries in which the service is active under (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]