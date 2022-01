Coramed Invests EUR2.5M in EU Funds to Boost Production Capacity

Coramed Invests EUR2.5M in EU Funds to Boost Production Capacity. Romanian mask and medical equipment producer Coramed, with a production unit in Calan, Hunedoara, is carrying out a EUR2.5 million project based on EU funds aimed at increainge production capacity, as well as retooling and adjusting to new industry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]