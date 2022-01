Selgros Sees Turnover Leap beyond RON4B After 5% Growth in 2021

Selgros Sees Turnover Leap beyond RON4B After 5% Growth in 2021. 23 cash & carry store chain Selgross hit turnover worth above RON4 billion last year in the wake of a 5% increase against 2020, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]