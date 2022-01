TeraPlast Due to Complete EUR10M Investment in Polyethylene Product Plant in 1Q/2022

TeraPlast, the biggest Romanian construction materials maker, in the first quarter of 2022 will wind up investments in the polyethylene products plant, a EUR10 million project, out of which EUR4.9 million come as state aid. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]