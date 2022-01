Romanian Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022

Romanian Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 2022. Romanian tennis player Simona Halep won this year's Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament after a 6-2, 6-3 defeat of Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the WTA No. 31. It is the 23rd career title for Halep and the first since the 2020 Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia).