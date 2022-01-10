Covid-19 in Romania: Measures that apply to cinemas, performance venues, restaurants

Covid-19 in Romania: Measures that apply to cinemas, performance venues, restaurants. Access to commercial centers, cinemas, or restaurants is allowed to vaccinated people, who have completed the vaccination scheme ten days prior, those who show a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours or a negative rapid test not older than 48 hours, and to those who are in between the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]