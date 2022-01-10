 
January 10, 2022

Land Deals For Residential And Retail Developments Hit EUR800M In 2021, Highest Value Since 2007
Jan 10, 2022

Land Deals For Residential And Retail Developments Hit EUR800M In 2021, Highest Value Since 2007.

Transactions with land intended exclusively for residential and retail projects (office, retail, hotel) reached in 2021 the highest value from 2007 until present, of EUR800 million, over two and a half times higher than the volume estimated in 2020, of EUR310 million, according to data from (...)

