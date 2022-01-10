Deloitte analysis: record number of M&A deals in 2021, estimations for unprecedentedly intense activity in the coming years

Deloitte analysis: record number of M&A deals in 2021, estimations for unprecedentedly intense activity in the coming years. Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market reached an all-time record in 2021 in terms of number of deals, having recorded 137 transactions, according to an analysis conducted by Deloitte Romania. The estimated total market value for both disclosed and undisclosed transactions reached around EUR 4-4.4 billion, while the value of disclosed transactions amounted to EUR 2.3 billion. In comparison, transaction market value in 2020 was EUR 3.9-4.1 billion and EUR 2.5 billion, respectively. [Read the article in HotNews]