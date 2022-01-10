Romanian deep-tech startup names Bart Veenman CEO of its SaaS platform Tovid.ai

Romanian deep-tech startup names Bart Veenman CEO of its SaaS platform Tovid.ai. Romanian deep-tech startup Humans.ai has appointed marketing and digital commerce professional Bart Veenman CEO of Tovid.ai, the SaaS platform that produces video content at scale using AI & synthetic media. Veenman has been working for more than 12 years in management and business (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]