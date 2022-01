Schaeffler Romania Investments Reach Over EUR800M Since Start of Production in 2004

Schaeffler Romania Investments Reach Over EUR800M Since Start of Production in 2004. Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of the Germany’s Schaeffler, has completed investments of over EUR800 million since the start of production in 2004 and has become one of the most important locations of the German group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]