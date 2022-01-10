Griffes ranked 2nd most active office leasing agency in 202143,000 sq.m. total office leasing transactions closed in Bucharest and regional cities, representing 15% of the total market activity intermediated by agents Representation leasing mandates for projects over € 250 mln. currently in progress Business expansion on the land and industrial segments (...)
Agricola Bacau Has No Plans to Invest AbroadGrigore Horoi, chairman of Agricola Bacau, a major player on Romania’s poultry market, also producing cold cuts, as well as ready meal items and eggs, says the group has not have and does not have any plan to invest in plants outside Romania in the near (...)