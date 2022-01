Vegis.ro Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of Over EUR4.5M, In 2022

Vegis.ro, one of the biggest online stores selling food supplements, natural, vegan and bioproducts, expects a turnover of over EUR4.5 million in 2022, up 20% from EUR3.8 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]