HealthMin Rafila: Vaccination will not be mandatory in Romania, more work must be done on informing citizens.

Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila declared on Sunday night for the private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that, from his point of view, vaccination will not be mandatory in Romania, mentioning that the obligation is not appropriate in our country and more work must be done on informing citizens. (...)