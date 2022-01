Hygienic Tissue Paper Producer Elfi To Invest In New Production Line

Hygienic Tissue Paper Producer Elfi To Invest In New Production Line. The company Elfi based in Albota (Arges County), one of the most important producers of hygienic tissue paper in Romania, expects a 20% increase in turnover in 2022, compared to RON30 million in 2021, according to company officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]