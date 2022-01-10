Transgaz Concludes RON262M Contract For Natural Gas Procurement From MET Romania Energy

Transgaz Concludes RON262M Contract For Natural Gas Procurement From MET Romania Energy. Romanian state-owned gas natural transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has concluded a contract of RON262 million for the procurement of natural gas necessary to cover the company’s technological consumption for the period March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023, in line with a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]