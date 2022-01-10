PM Ciuca, OMV Petrom representatives talk about investments in encouraging transition to green energy by 2030

PM Ciuca, OMV Petrom representatives talk about investments in encouraging transition to green energy by 2030. On Monday, OMV Petrom representatives presented to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the development plan for investments in Romania for the 2030 horizon, considering the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Government, the Prime (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]