Aurescu meets Pakistani counterpart: We begin new chapter in the bilateral relationship

Aurescu meets Pakistani counterpart: We begin new chapter in the bilateral relationship. Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, on Monday that “a new chapter” in the relationship between the two countries is beginning. “We are starting a new chapter in the bilateral relationship, a chapter (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]