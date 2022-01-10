Aurescu meets Pakistani counterpart: We begin new chapter in the bilateral relationship
Jan 10, 2022
Aurescu meets Pakistani counterpart: We begin new chapter in the bilateral relationship.
Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, on Monday that “a new chapter” in the relationship between the two countries is beginning. “We are starting a new chapter in the bilateral relationship, a chapter (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]