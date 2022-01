SIF Banat-Crisana Exceeds 5% Stake in Bucharest Stock Exchange

SIF Banat-Crisana Exceeds 5% Stake in Bucharest Stock Exchange. SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) on Monday announced it overshot the 5% mark in Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (Bucharest Stock Exchange - BVB.RO) ownership, a document published by the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]