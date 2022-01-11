RO exports hit record in November, helped by automobile industry and Petromidia

RO exports hit record in November, helped by automobile industry and Petromidia. Romania’s exports rose by 18.6% YoY and by 19.3% YoY compared to November 2019, reaching a new (nominal) all-time record of EUR 7.15 bln, according to data from the National Statistics Institute. The country’s largest refinery Petromidia resumed operations that month after a four-month outage (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]