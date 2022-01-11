RO exports hit record in November, helped by automobile industry and Petromidia
Jan 11, 2022
RO exports hit record in November, helped by automobile industry and Petromidia.
Romania’s exports rose by 18.6% YoY and by 19.3% YoY compared to November 2019, reaching a new (nominal) all-time record of EUR 7.15 bln, according to data from the National Statistics Institute. The country’s largest refinery Petromidia resumed operations that month after a four-month outage (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]