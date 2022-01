Romania’s central bank hikes refinancing rate less than expected

Romania’s central bank hikes refinancing rate less than expected. The National Bank of Romania, on its January 10 monetary board meeting, has hiked the refinancing rate by 25bp to 2.00%, widening at the same time the interest rate corridor by another 25bp to 1pp. The rate hike was smaller than the bank analysts anticipated, and it renders Romania’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]