Griffes ranked 2nd most active office leasing agency in 2021

Griffes ranked 2nd most active office leasing agency in 2021. 43,000 sq.m. total office leasing transactions closed in Bucharest and regional cities, representing 15% of the total market activity intermediated by agents Representation leasing mandates for projects over € 250 mln. currently in progress Business expansion on the land and industrial segments (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]