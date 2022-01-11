Speedwell has signed a financing agreement with Garanti BBVA for Building 2 of THE IVY project in Northern Bucharest



Speedwell, one of the most dynamic real estate developers in Romania, has signed a top up financing agreement with Garanti BBVA with the purpose to finance the second building of THE IVY project. The total loan amount thus reached 15-million-euro. The two involved parties have a strong (...)