January 11, 2022

Speedwell has signed a financing agreement with Garanti BBVA for Building 2 of THE IVY project in Northern Bucharest
Speedwell has signed a financing agreement with Garanti BBVA for Building 2 of THE IVY project in Northern Bucharest.

Speedwell, one of the most dynamic real estate developers in Romania, has signed a top up financing agreement with Garanti BBVA with the purpose to finance the second building of THE IVY project. The total loan amount thus reached 15-million-euro. The two involved parties have a strong (...)

Gucci Franchised Store in Bucharest Closes The Gucci boutique in Bucharest, operated as a franchise by the Calagiu family of local entrepreneurs, has put up the shutters, which means the luxury brand's exit from the Romanian market after more than a decade.

Sameday Ends 2021 with 60% Rise in Revenue Parcel delivery company Sameday, owned by eMag, ended last year with a 60% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, according to the data provided by the company, which did not specify the figures achieved.

Messages of condolences from Bucharest upon the death of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Tuesday, a message of condolences upon the death of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, emphasizing that he was a friend of Romania and a leader who fought for European values and principles. “Deeply saddened by the sudden passing away of (...)

BT Capital Partners: Nuclearelectrica Shares May Be Promoted To Mid Cap From Small Cap In FTSE Index Analysts of brokerage company BT Capital Partners said in a report on January 11, 2022 that based on their calculations the shares of several companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange could be included in the structure of FTSE Russell indices, but an exclusion could also (...)

PM Ciuca: Household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw/hour will benefit from a new protection scheme starting April 1 Household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw/hour will benefit from a new protection scheme starting April 1, PM Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday. “As of April 1, household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw per hour will benefit from a new protection... (...)

French Ambassador Auer: We will make every effort to contribute to the expansion of the Schengen Area; Romania already meets the criteria France will make “every effort” to contribute to the expansion of the Schengen Area, showing that Romania already meets the technical criteria in this regard, French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer said on Tuesday. She attended a conference marking France’s takeover of the presidency of the (...)

Profi Set To Open Or Upgrade 300 Stores In 2022 Retailer Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, seeks to open or modernize 300 stores in 2022, its most ambitious expansion plan to date.

 


