Speedwell has signed a financing agreement with Garanti BBVA for Building 2 of THE IVY project in Northern Bucharest
Jan 11, 2022
Speedwell, one of the most dynamic real estate developers in Romania, has signed a top up financing agreement with Garanti BBVA with the purpose to finance the second building of THE IVY project. The total loan amount thus reached 15-million-euro. The two involved parties have a strong (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]