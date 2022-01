PORR Construct 2021 Turnover Flat at RON845M YOY

PORR Construct 2021 Turnover Flat at RON845M YOY. PORR Construct, among the five biggest builders on Romania’s market, recruited over 100 people in 2021 and maintained turnover at the same level as in 2020, when it posted RON845 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]