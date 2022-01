Sanconfind Hospital Set to Go Beyond RON30M Mark in Turnover, Turn into the Black in 2022



Sanconfind hospital of Campina, Prahova county, controlled by entrepreneur Ioan Simion, will top RON30 million in turnover this year and turn into the black, according to the company’s officials.