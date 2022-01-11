Romania registers accelerated increase in number of COVID cases from January 1 to date: 8.861 new cases of SARS-CoV-2; 43 fatalities in the past 24 hours



The number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania is increasing rapidly from January 1 to the present. While on the first day of the year, 1,451 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, within 24 hours, ten days later the number of new cases reached 8,861 on Tuesday. Romania has entered... (...)