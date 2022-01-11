Health Ministry: First tranche of the anti-COVID vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old will be delivered to Romania between January 21 and 25



The first tranche of the anti-COVID vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old will be delivered to Romania between January 21 and 25, the Ministry of Health informed in a release to Agerpres. 114,000 doses will be distributed to vaccination centres for administration to children in this (...)