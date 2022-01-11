One United Properties Eyes RON1.2B Revenue From Residential Property Sales, RON71M Rental Income In 2022

One United Properties Eyes RON1.2B Revenue From Residential Property Sales, RON71M Rental Income In 2022. One United Properties (ONE.RO), a real estate developer of premium residential projects in Romania, expects a turnover of RON1.5 billion and a net profit of RON548 million in 2022, according to the budget approved by the company’s Board of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]