Green Week proposed as school calendar addition in Presidential Administration’s ‘Climate Change & Environmental Education Report

Green Week proposed as school calendar addition in Presidential Administration’s ‘Climate Change & Environmental Education Report. Introducing the ‘Green Week’ in the school calendar, updating the biology, geography and science school curricula with climate change and environment notions, extending certain disciplines and optional relevant courses are among the proposals of the report titled ‘Climate Change and Environmental (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]