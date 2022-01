Romania Registered 698,756 Real Estate Deals In 2021

Romania Registered 698,756 Real Estate Deals In 2021. The number of real estate deals in Romania stood at 698,756 in 2021, 95,951 more than in 2020, with the most deals being recorded in December 2021 and the fewest in May 2021, data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]