PayU, eMAG, Alpha Bank Romania Extend Instant Money Bank Service In Hungary

PayU, eMAG, Alpha Bank Romania Extend Instant Money Bank Service In Hungary. PayU, eMAG and Alpha Bank Romania extend the Instant Money Back service to Hungary so that eMAG clients who make online payments with a saved card and make a return can receive the value of the returned products in maximum 30 minutes from solving the return, the bank announced on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]