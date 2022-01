Romania Needs to Raise RON145B in 2022

Romania needs to raise RON145 billion from the domestic and international markets this year to fund its budget deficit and refinance previous debt, considering its projected budget gap of 5.84% of GDP (about RON77 billion), as well as the volume of debt to be refinanced in 2022, RON68.4 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]