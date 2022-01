Valtecia Development Files New Bankruptcy Request For Insolvent Romcab

Valtecia Development Files New Bankruptcy Request For Insolvent Romcab. Insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) said in a stock market announcement on Tuesday that Valtecia Development, a company based in Targu-Mures and engrossed in buying and selling own real estate assets, filed a new bankruptcy request against (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]