CEC Bank Announces RON634.3M Dividend Payout To Romanian State

CEC Bank Announces RON634.3M Dividend Payout To Romanian State. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Tuesday announced the payment of dividends in the amount of RON634.3 million from the profit of financial years 2019 and 2020, to its shareholder, the Finance Ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]