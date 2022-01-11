Gucci Franchised Store in Bucharest ClosesThe Gucci boutique in Bucharest, operated as a franchise by the Calagiu family of local entrepreneurs, has put up the shutters, which means the luxury brand's exit from the Romanian market after more than a decade.
Sameday Ends 2021 with 60% Rise in RevenueParcel delivery company Sameday, owned by eMag, ended last year with a 60% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, according to the data provided by the company, which did not specify the figures achieved.