PM Ciuca: Household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw/hour will benefit from a new protection scheme starting April 1



Household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw/hour will benefit from a new protection scheme starting April 1, PM Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday. “As of April 1, household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw per hour will benefit from a new protection... (...)