French Ambassador Auer: We will make every effort to contribute to the expansion of the Schengen Area; Romania already meets the criteria



French Ambassador Auer: We will make every effort to contribute to the expansion of the Schengen Area; Romania already meets the criteria.

France will make “every effort” to contribute to the expansion of the Schengen Area, showing that Romania already meets the technical criteria in this regard, French Ambassador in Bucharest Laurence Auer said on Tuesday. She attended a conference marking France’s takeover of the presidency of the (...)