Textile waste coming from Canada found in Romania's Constanta Port

Textile waste coming from Canada found in Romania's Constanta Port. Three containers with almost 77 tons of waste - unusable second-hand clothing - imported from Canada by a company from Mures County were found by the Romanian authorities in the Port of Constanta. Following additional checks, the control team found that the containers contained 76,789 kg of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]